UEFA Champions League, Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will go head to head against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 on November 28 at the Camp Nou. The group stage match will see an intense clash as Barcelona is leading the group with 8 points, while Borussia Dortmund are not far behind with 7. The Champions League 2019-20 fixture Barcelona vs Borussia is scheduled to start 1:30 AM.

Ahead of the clash, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong said, “Obviously we know what we can improve on. We've been working very hard, there's no match where we haven't made mistakes. Like I said, we can get better. We're not playing as bad as people think either.”

Barcelona cannot afford to lose the game as defeat a will mean they Barcelona will need to avoid defeat against Inter Milan at the San Siro. Barcelona will miss the services of Nelson Semedo and Jordi Alba through injury.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Barcelona possible starting line-up vs Borussia: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Lenglet, Firpo; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Borussia possible starting line-up vs Barcelona: Burki; Piszczek, Weigl, Hummels, Hakimi; Witsel, Dahoud; Sancho, Reus, Brandt; Alcacer

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on November 28. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 PM slot and six that will start at 1:30 AM on November 28.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Barcelona vs Borussia will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Barcelona vs Borussia match stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

