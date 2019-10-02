UEFA Champions League, Barcelona vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will host Inter Milan at the Camp Nou on Wednesday in the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. In the previous week, Barcelona was held to draw by Borussia Dortmund, while Inter Milan also drew with Slavia Praha.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out of Wednesday's Champions League group stage clash at Barcelona due to a thigh muscle injury, manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday.

Lukaku, who was signed for around 80 million euros (71.2 million pounds) from Manchester United in the close season, is the club's leading goalscorer in Serie A alongside midfielder Stefano Sensi, with three goals.

Meanwhile, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde named Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele in his squad for Wednesday's match, with both forwards declared fit after they took part in training on Tuesday.

Messi limped off during Barca's 2-1 win over Villarreal last week after suffering an adductor injury while Dembele has been nursing a thigh problem.

However, Barcelona will be without full-back Jordi Alba, center-back Samuel Umtiti and 16-year-old winger Ansu Fati.

Antoine Griezmann has found it "difficult" to connect with Messi at Barcelona so far. Griezmann has had to carry the mantle in Messi's absence but is yet to hit top form after joining the club from Atletico Madrid for 120 million euros ($131 million) in the summer. He has three goals in eight matches so far.

There were also doubts around how he would be welcomed after key players were believed to have been unimpressed by how the Frenchman rejected a move to Barcelona in 2018.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30AM IST on October 3. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.25PM slot and six that will start at 12:30AM on October 3.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Barcelona vs Inter Milan will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Barcelona vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

