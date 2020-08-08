UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs Napoli LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will welcome Napoli on Saturday night for the round of 16, leg 2 of 2 of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. The Champions League 2019-20 Barcelona vs Napoli will be played at the Camp Nou and is scheduled to start at 12.30 am IST on August 9.

The winner of tonight’s match will be proceeding to Lisbon to participate in the

knockout tournament to decide this year’s European Cup champion. While Napoli have lost their last two Champions League knockout matches, however they have finished Serie A with an impressive game.

UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs Napoli: Team News, Injury Update

In tonight’s match, Barcelona will have to play without injured team player Samuel Umtiti and suspended players Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal. Ousmane Dembele, while Griezmann, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie de Jong might make an entry in the team.

For Napoli, Kostas Manolas is facing a rib injury and will be out. Nikola Maksimovic is also struggling with a knee injury.

Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Rakitic, De Jong, Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

Napoli Possible Starting Line-up: Ospina, Hysaj, Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski, Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

What time is the UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs Napoli kick-off?

The second leg of the Champions League round of 16 game between Barcelona vs Napoli will kick off at 12:30am IST on Sunday, August 9 at Camp Nou.

What TV channel will show UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs Napoli?

Sony will broadcast every match from the UEFA Champions League LIVE in India this season. Second leg of Barcelona vs Napoli will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Sunday.

How can I stream it UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs Napoli?

UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs Napoli match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.