UEFA Champions League, Barcelona vs Slavia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After losing their La Liga fixture to Levante 3-1 on Saturday night, Barcelona will look to solidify their position to stay on top of Group F when they host Slavia for the upcoming Champions League 2019-20 fixture on Tuesday. The Champions League 2019-20 Barcelona vs Slavia will be played at the Camp Nou stadium. Barcelona are currently sitting on top of the group table with nine points from three games. Whereas, Slavia with one point from three games sit on the bottom spot. The Champions League 2019-20 Barcelona vs Slavia fixture will commence at 11:25 pm.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde, who took over the club in 2017, has said that his side will respond to their La Liga collapse in their upcoming fixture. "It is true we are not getting the same results away as we are at home but after the first few games we have managed to put together a good run," he said.

"We have lost a match and that's it, it's true that we must analyse it but we know when we lose that criticism is strong. We always respond and this time it will not be different," he added.

Barcelona will welcome Slavia without Luiz Suarez, who injured his calf during the Levante match. Samuel Umtiti remains sidelined due to knee injury.

For visitors, Slavia, Ibrahim Traro is expected to make it to the starting XI.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Slavia: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Arthur, Busquets, De Jong; Dembele, Messi, Griezmann

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Slavia Prague possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Kolar; Coufal, Kudela, Frydrych, Boril; Zeleny, Soucek, Sevcik; Stanciu; Masopust, Olayinka

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 11:25 pm IST on November 5. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 pm slot and six that will start at 1:30 am on November 6.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Barcelona vs Slavia will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Barcelona vs Slavia live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.