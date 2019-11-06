UEFA Champions League, Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayer Leverkusen will face the Atletico Madrid challenge when they welcome the Spanish club on November 7 for their upcoming Champions League 2019-20 fourth matchday fixture. The Champions League 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid game will be played at the Bay Arena. Bayer Leverkusen, who had a poor start to their Champions League campaign, will look to register their first victory of the season when the host the Atletico side. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid had registered a win over Leverkusen a fortnight ago and will eye to continue their winning momentum. Diego Simeone's side are currently sitting on the second spot with seven points. Whereas, Peter Bosz led Bundesliga outfit are on the bottom spot having lost all three encounters. The Champions League 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid will commence at 1:30 am.

Leverkusen will roll out the carpet without Lars Bender, who was ruled out due to thigh injury. Leon Bailey is expected to return to the squad after resting this weekend due to a muscular issue.

On the other hand, Simeone and his men will by flying without Stefan Savic, Sime Vrsaljko and Jose Gimenez.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Hradecky; Weiser, Tah, S Bender, Wendell; Demirbay, Baumgartlinger; Bellarabi, Havertz, Amiri; Volland

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup vs Bayer Leverkusen: Oblak; Trippier, Hermoso, Felipe, Lodi; Koke, Thomas, Saul, Lemar; Costa, Morata

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 1:30 am IST on November 7. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 pm slot and six that will start at 1:30 am on November 7.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. , Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Bayer Leverkusen vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

