UEFA Champions League, Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will be traveling to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena stadium. Juventus already are the winners of Group D in the Champions League with 13 points. Atletico Madrid sit at the second position with 7 points, while Bayer Leverkusen are in third spot on the points table with 6 points.

Juventus have won the last three of their five matches, with their last win coming against Atletico Madrid, making them the group winners. Juventus' defeat in Rome leave them two points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan. However, their last match against Lazio saw the latter win 3-1. Juventus had tied with Sassuolo in the match prior to that.

Midfielder Sami Khedira and winger Douglas Costa are both definitely out from the Juventus side with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively, while both Aaron Ramsey and Rodrigo Bentancur are doubtful to play as well.

As for Leverkusen, both Mitchell Weiser and Joel Pohjanpalo are sidelined with injuries. Nadiem Amiri, on his part, has been suspended and will not be playing either.

Bayer Leverkusen Possible lineup: Hradecky; L. Bender, Tah, S. Bender, Wendell; Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger; Bellarabi, Havertz, Bailey; Volland

Juventus Possible lineup: Buffon; Cuadrado, Rugani, Demiral, De Sciglio; Matuidi, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi; Higuain, Ronaldo

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 1:30 am on December 12. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 PM slot and six that will start at 1:30 AM on December 11.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

