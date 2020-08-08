UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich will lock horns with Chelsea in the round of 16, leg 2 of 2 of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 on Saturday night. The Champions League 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Chelsea fixture will be played at the Allianz Arena and is scheduled to start at 12.30 am IST on August 9.

UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

For the team news, Bayern might miss Kingsley Coman who is currently suffering a muscular problem. Benjamin Pavard has also been ruled. For Chelsea, Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta and Pedro, all there will be rules out tonight for their injuries. Along with them, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour have also been ruled out, while Marcos Alonso and Jorginho are suspended.

Bayern Munich Possible Starting Line-up: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Goretzka, Thiago, Gnabry, Muller, Perisic, Lewandowski

Chelsea Possible Starting Line-up: Caballero, Zouma, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Barkley, Kovacic, Emerson, Mount, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi

What time is the UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich vs Chelsea kick-off?

The second leg of the Champions League round of 16 game between Bayern Munich vs Chelsea will kick off at 12:30am IST on Sunday, August 9 at Allianz Arena.

What TV channel will show UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich vs Chelsea?

Sony will broadcast every match from the UEFA Champions League LIVE in India this season. Second leg of Bayern Munich vs Chelsea will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Sunday.

How can I stream it UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich vs Chelsea?

UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich vs Chelsea match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.