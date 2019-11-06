Take the pledge to vote

UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich vs Olympiacos LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich host Olympiacos at the Allianz Arena in the UEFA Champions League.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 6, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich vs Olympiacos LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Bayern Munich vs Olympiacos (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Days after Bayern Munich have parted ways with Coach Niko Kovac, the German side will face Olympiacos in their Champions League 2019-20 match day four fixture on Wednesday. The Champions League 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Olympiacos game is scheduled to take place at the Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich, who lost their German league match to Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1, will look to make things right in their home fixture. Olympiacos, meanwhile, who lost to Bayern a fortnight ago, will look for a positive start. The Greek side are currently bottom placed with one point from three games. Whereas, Bayern Munich are leading group B standings with nine points. The Champions League 2019-20 Bayern Munich vs Olympiacos game will commence at 11:25 pm.

For the upcoming fixture, Assistant coach Hans Flick will take charge of Bayern. Apart from Kovac's departure, the German side has a list of injury blows to look at. Niklas Sule, who had injured his anterior cruciate ligament and underwent surgery, won't be available for the remaining season. Jann-Fiete Arp was ruled out due to broken wrist, whereas, Lucas Hernandez won't be able to make it to the squad before December. The 23-year-old defender had picked up an ankle injury last month.

For Olympiacos, manager Pedro Martins is expecting Vasilios Torosidis to pass the fitness test for their trip to Bayern.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Bayern Munich possible starting lineup vs Olympiacos: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Pavard, Alaba; Martinez, Thiago; Coutinho, Gnabry, Coman; Lewandowski

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Olympiacos possible starting lineup vs Bayern Munich: Sa; Elabdellaoui, Semedo, Papadopoulos, Tsimikas; Guilherme; Bouchalakis, Camara, Valbuena, Masouras; El-Arabi

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 11:25 pm IST on November 6. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 pm slot and six that will start at 1:30 am on November 7.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Bayern Munich vs Olympiacos will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Bayern Munich vs Olympiacos live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
