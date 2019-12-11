UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League Group B match between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur will take place at the Allianz Arena. Both, teams have already secured their place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

While Bayern are in sixth place in the Bundesliga, Tottenham, on their part, have won three of the four games under new manager Jose Mourinho. Munich have not fared too well in domestic leagues, but have fared far better in the UEFA Champions League.

Harry Kane will not be a part of the match between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur. However, Jerome Boateng and Corentin Tolisso are most likely to be playing for Bayern Munich.

Toby Alderweireld, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min could be among the players who do not feature in the game. Defenders Jan Vertonghen and Serge Aurier have been rested for the away fixture.

Bayern Munich Possible lineup: Ulreich; Pavard, Boateng, Martinez, Davies; Kimmich, Tolisso, Coutinho; Coman, Perisic, Gnabry

Tottenham Hotspur Possible lineup: Whiteman; Walker-Peters, Foyth, Vertonghen, Rose; Skipp, Dier, Eriksen; Moura, Sessegnon, Parrott

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 1:30 AM on December 12. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 PM slot and six that will start at 1:30 AM on December 11.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

