Benfica churned an upset as they defeated Ajax 3-2 on aggregate in the last-16 tie to reach the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League. On Wednesday, when they will go against Liverpool, Benfica will look to continue their dream run in the European competition by winning this round.

Benfica are unbeaten in their last five games at home. However, they have managed to win just three of those fixtures and will come into this contest after suffering a 3-2 loss at the hands of Barga.

Jurgen Klopp’s men, meanwhile, have won their last four games on the trot, which also includes their 2-0 win over Watford last weekend. The Reds’ only defeat in 2022 came in the last-16 tie at Anfield at the hands of Inter Milan 1-0. However, it did not hurt their European chance as Liverpool had won the first leg 2-0.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League game between Benfica and Liverpool; here are all the details about the match:

BEN vs LIV Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Benfica and Liverpool will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

BEN vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between Benfica and Liverpool is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

BEN vs LIV Match Details

The match between Benfica and Liverpool will be played on Wednesday, April 6, at the Estádio da Luz. The game between BEN vs LIV will start at 12:30 am (IST).

BEN vs LIV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mane

Vice-Captain: Fabinho

BEN vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Otamendi, Grimaldo

Midfielders: Silva, Fabinho, Henderson

Strikers: Yaremchuk, Mane, Jota

Benfica vs Liverpool probable XI:

Benfica Predicted Starting XI: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Silva, Mario, Weigl, Everton; Nunez, Yaremchuk

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Mane, Diaz

