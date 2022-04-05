UEFA Champions League: Benfica Host Liverpool, Atlético Madrid Visit Manchester City

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:

BENFICA vs. LIVERPOOL

Liverpool will continue their quest for a quadruple of major trophies when they visit Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return.

Benfica are considered underdogs but have already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s.

Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo is also expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.

Advertisement

MANCHESTER CITY vs. ATLÉTICO MADRID

It’s the first competitive match between two teams who are looking to win the Champions League for the first time.

Both have reached the final, with Atlético losing to Real Madrid in 2014 and ‘16 and City beaten by Chelsea last year.

City head into a crunch period of the season with the two legs against Atlético coming on either side of a Premier League title showdown with Liverpool on Sunday.

First-choice centre back Ruben Dias is unlikely to play in any of those games as he recovers from a hamstring injury while right-back Kyle Walker completes a three-match European suspension.

Atlético are back in Manchester having beaten United 1-0 away last month to advance from the last 16. That’s one of the six games the Spanish champions have won in a row — their longest winning streak since February 2018. The winner over two legs will face Chelsea or Real Madrid in the semifinals.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.