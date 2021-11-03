UEFA Champions League Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund face Ajax in the UEFA Champions League group stage clash. Dortmund have revenge on their minds as the last time the two European giants locked horns, the Dutch side smashed Dortmund 4-0. Ajax under Erik ten Hag have been simply impressive and with a young squad, they are once again proving to be contenders for the UEFA Champions League. Dortmund enter the fixture with a 2-0 win over FC Koln, while Ajax were held to a scoreless draw by Heracles.

Ajax travel to the Signal Iduna Park, a hostile environment and Dortmund are not going to allow the visitors to cruise past this time. However, Ajax will be a relieved side as star striker Erling Haaland will be out of action after suffering a hip injury. A thrilling contest is scheduled ahead and fans here can check all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax UCL clash live streaming online and TV Telecast.

UEFA Champions League Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax: Team News, Injury Update

Dortmund enter the fixture without Haaland, Giovanni Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer and Mahmoud Dahoud as the mentioned players are out due to injury. Coach Marco Rose will have to rely on Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus and Julian Brandt to deliver for the hosts.

For Ajax, Andre Onana is out after being handed a red card in the previous clash, whereas Sean Klaiber, Zakaria Labyad are expected to recover in time for the clash. Coach Erik ten Hag will play his usual 4-2-3-1 formation with Haller up front.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax probable XI:

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting line-up: Kobel (GK), Akanji, Hummels, Pngracic, Thomas Meunier, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Wolf, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard

Ajax Predicted Starting line-up: Pasveer, Blind, Martinez, Timber, Rensch, Gravenberch, Alvarez, Tadic, Berghuis, Antony, Haller

What time is the UEFA Champions League Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 3 at 11:15 PM IST at Signal Iduna Park.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax fixture?

The match between Borussia Dortmund and Ajax will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

