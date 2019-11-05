UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Borussia Dortmund take on Inter Milan at the Signal Iduna Park in UEFA Champions League.
Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Borussia Dortmund will welcome Inter Milan on Thursday, November 6, for their upcoming Champions League 2019-20 group stage fixture. The Champions League 2019-20 Dortmund vs Inter Milan match will be played at he Signal Iduna Park. Borussia Dortmund, who comes into this encounter with a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday, will look to continue their winning momentum when they face Inter Milan. Inter Milan, meanwhile, who had defeated Dortmund a fortnight ago, will eye to create a similar spell in their away game. The Champions League 2019-20 Dortmund vs Inter Milan is scheduled to start at 1:30 am.
For Dortmund, Jadon Sancho is expected to make a comeback to the starting XI. The only injury scare for the yellow and black is skipper Marco Reus. The 30-year-old has picked up an ankle injury during their league game against Wolfsburg.
Whereas, Inter will fly to Dortmund without Alexis Sanchez. He had picked up an ankle injury last month. The 30-year-old forward is accompanied by Danilo D'Ambrosio on the injury bench. He was ruled out due to a broken toe.
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup vs Inter Milan: Hitz; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Delaney, Witsel; Hazard, Brandt, Sancho; Reus
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Inter Milan possible starting lineup vs Borussia Dortmund: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Sensi, Brozovic, Barella, Biraghi; Martinez, Lukaku
What time is kick-off?
The game will kick-off at 1:30 am IST on November 6. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 pm slot and six that will start at 1:30 am on November 6.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.
How can I stream it?
The Champions League Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.
