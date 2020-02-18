Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund vs PSG LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal Iduna Park in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 18, 2020, 6:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund vs PSG LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Borussia Dortmund (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Borussia Dortmund will play against French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Round 16 knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 early on Wednesday morning.

Fans in India can watch the Champions League tie at 1:30 AM IST. The fixture will take place be played at Dortmund's home ground Signal Iduna Park.

In spite of their dominance in the French league, PSG has never managed to go too far in the Champions League. Last year's defeat to Manchester United goals was really hard on the Paris-based club.

Dortmund is one of the teams involved in the tight battle for the Bundesliga title this year. The German club, quite like PSG, is known for its fluid style and this tie will surely be an attacking spectacle.

Probable line-ups:

Dortmund: Burki, Akanji, Hummels (c), Zagadou, Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro, Hazard, Haaland, Sancho.

PSG: Navas, Meunier, Marquinhos, Silva (c), Bernat, Di Maria, Gueye, Verratti, Neymar, Mbappe, Icardi

What time is the kick-off?

The game will begin at 1:30 AM IST on at Signal Iduna Park.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Borussia Dortmund vs PSG will be live on Sony Six, Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Borussia Dortmund vs PSG match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram