UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund vs PSG LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Borussia Dortmund take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal Iduna Park in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
Borussia Dortmund (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Borussia Dortmund will play against French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Round 16 knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 early on Wednesday morning.
Fans in India can watch the Champions League tie at 1:30 AM IST. The fixture will take place be played at Dortmund's home ground Signal Iduna Park.
In spite of their dominance in the French league, PSG has never managed to go too far in the Champions League. Last year's defeat to Manchester United goals was really hard on the Paris-based club.
Dortmund is one of the teams involved in the tight battle for the Bundesliga title this year. The German club, quite like PSG, is known for its fluid style and this tie will surely be an attacking spectacle.
Probable line-ups:
Dortmund: Burki, Akanji, Hummels (c), Zagadou, Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro, Hazard, Haaland, Sancho.
PSG: Navas, Meunier, Marquinhos, Silva (c), Bernat, Di Maria, Gueye, Verratti, Neymar, Mbappe, Icardi
What time is the kick-off?
The game will begin at 1:30 AM IST on at Signal Iduna Park.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Borussia Dortmund vs PSG will be live on Sony Six, Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.
How can I stream it?
The Champions League Borussia Dortmund vs PSG match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sneak Peek into FIFA's Legacy Projects Ahead of U-17 Women's World Cup in India
- Indians Pay More For Mobile & Broadband, if Subscriptions For Netflix And More Are Bundled
- Video of Rekha Losing Her Balance at Dabboo Ratnani’s Calendar Launch Event Goes Viral
- This Company is Making N95 Respirator Mouth Masks with 'Facial Recognition' Technology
- 400-Year-Old Painting Considered 'Dupe' Turns Out to be Painted by Rembrandt Himself