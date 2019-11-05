UEFA Champions League, Chelsea vs Ajax LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Chelsea host Ajax at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League.
Chelsea vs Ajax (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The Champions League 2019-20 will see Chelsea and Ajax lock horns at the Stamford Bridge on Thursday (November 6). Chelsea, who had defeated Ajax last week in their Champions League away, will look to continue their positive run when they meet in the reverse fixture. Meanwhile, Ajax will eye for an early advantage against the Blues in their upcoming away game. Both the sides, Chelsea and Ajax, have six points in their kitty from three games played so far. The Champions League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Ajax fixture will commence at 1:30 am.
Frank Lampard's men may see N'Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso returning to the squad after recovering from the respective injuries.
On the other hand, Ajax are expecting Edson Alvarez to be available for starting XI.
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Ajax: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Ajax possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Onana; Mazraoui, Veltman, Blind, Tagliafico; Alvarez, Martinez; Neres, Van de Beek, Ziyech; Tadic
What time is kick-off?
The game will kick-off at 1:30 am IST on November 6. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 pm slot and six that will start at 1:30 am on November 6.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Chelsea vs Ajax will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.
How can I stream it?
The Champions League Chelsea vs Ajax live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Same-Sex Couple from India and France Has Destination Wedding in Jaisalmer
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena's Cryptic Tweet Post Eviction Fuels up Secret Room Rumours
- A 9-Year-Old's Painting of Delhi's Grey Skies and Masks Shows the Horror We Are Living In
- Jadon Sancho and...? Chelsea's January Wishlist Revealed If Transfer Ban is Lifted
- Scientists Spot the Tiniest Black Hole with Lowest Mass Which is 3.3 Times the Sun