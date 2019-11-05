Take the pledge to vote

UEFA Champions League, Chelsea vs Ajax LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea host Ajax at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League.

November 5, 2019
UEFA Champions League, Chelsea vs Ajax LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
The Champions League 2019-20 will see Chelsea and Ajax lock horns at the Stamford Bridge on Thursday (November 6). Chelsea, who had defeated Ajax last week in their Champions League away, will look to continue their positive run when they meet in the reverse fixture. Meanwhile, Ajax will eye for an early advantage against the Blues in their upcoming away game. Both the sides, Chelsea and Ajax, have six points in their kitty from three games played so far. The Champions League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Ajax fixture will commence at 1:30 am.

Frank Lampard's men may see N'Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso returning to the squad after recovering from the respective injuries.

On the other hand, Ajax are expecting Edson Alvarez to be available for starting XI.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Ajax: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Ajax possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Onana; Mazraoui, Veltman, Blind, Tagliafico; Alvarez, Martinez; Neres, Van de Beek, Ziyech; Tadic

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 1:30 am IST on November 6. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 pm slot and six that will start at 1:30 am on November 6.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Chelsea vs Ajax will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Chelsea vs Ajax live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

