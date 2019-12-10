Take the pledge to vote

UEFA Champions League, Chelsea vs Lille LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Chelsea will host Lille and will look for a win to qualify for the Round of 16.

News18 Urdu

December 10, 2019
UEFA Champions League, Chelsea vs Lille LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
File photo of Chelsea. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Chelsea will be facing Lille at Stamford Bridge in the Group H match and will need a win to reach the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions Legaue 2019-20. Lille are already at the bottom spot in the group after losing all five group stage matches. Ajax are currently at the top of the group with 10 points. Even as Chelsea would like a win, a draw could also send them through if Ajax defeat Valencia. The UEFA Champions League Chelsea vs Lille fixture will kick off at 1.30AM.

It is expected that Jorginho will return for Chelsea gainst Lille. On the other hand, Galtier could decide to field the same team that faced Brest on Friday night, which means fans could see Swansea City loanee Renato Sanches with ex-Chelsea attacker Loic Remy in action.

Chelsea will see the return of Antonio Rudgers, who was suffering from groin problems, while Fikayo Tomori will miss out the game due to a minor hip problem. Chelsea forward Loic Remy may be benched as well.

Lille's defender Adama Soumaoro is also set to miss out the game with a thigh problem.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Chelsea possible starting line-up: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Palmieri; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Pulisic, Abraham

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Lille possible starting line-up: Maignan; Celik, Fonte, Gabriel, Bradaric; Xeka, Andre; Sanches, Ikone, Bamba; Osimhen

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 1:30AM on December 11, Wednesday. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25PM slot and six that will start at 1:30AM on December 11.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Chelsea vs Lille will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Chelsea vs Lille live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com in India for premium users.

