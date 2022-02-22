UEFA Champions League Chelsea vs Lille LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

On Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League action, titleholders Chelsea face Lille in the first leg of the Round of 16 clash at Stamford Bridge. The match begins from 1:30 am IST at Chelsea’s home ground.

Both sides have been inconsistent this season, however, Chelsea enter the fixture with five wins in a row in all competitions.

French champions are an attacking team capable of breaching any defence but they might it hard in London. Chelsea have not lost their last four Champions League matches on home soil.

An exciting UCL clash and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Chelsea vs Lille UCL live streaming and telecast.

UEFA Champions League Chelsea vs Lille: Team News, Injury Update

Mason Mount struggles with an ankle injury and is likely to sit out the clash to be fresh for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. Reece James and Ben Chilwell are also out of action due to injuries. Timo Werner is expected to start in the XI after an appalling performance by Romelu Lukaku in the clash against Crystal Palace.

For Lille, Angel Gomes walked out against Metz after experiencing discomfort in his calf, which can see Hatem Ben Arfa come in if Gomes is not ready for the clash. Jose Fonte and Burak Yilmaz are on thin ice if the duo is booked in the clash and will miss the second leg at home.

Chelsea vs Lille probable XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting line-up: Edouard Mendy (GK), Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Lille Predicted Starting line-up: Leo (GK), Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Timothy Weah, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz

What time is the UEFA Champions League Chelsea vs Lille kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 1:30 am IST at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Chelsea vs Lille match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Chelsea vs Lille fixture?

The UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Lille will be live-streamed on SonyLIV.

