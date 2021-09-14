UEFA Champions League Chelsea vs Zenit Saint Petersburg LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League returns to action and defending champions Chelsea start their title defence as they face Zenit Saint Petersburg in UCL Group H clash on September 15 from 12:30AM IST onwards. Chelsea and Zenit are unbeaten in their respective leagues, however, Chelsea will look to unleash Romelu Lukaku who has already scored three goals in three matches played.

While Zenit is known for their quick counter-attacks, coach Tomas Tuchel will need to keep in mind their defence as well,who are known to be quite aggressive at times. The clash will surely be exciting and fans here can check out all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Chelsea vs Zenit Saint Petersburg UCL clash live streaming online and TV telecast.

UEFA Champions League Chelsea vs Zenit Saint Petersburg: Team News, Injury Update

Chelsea are doubtful aboutstarting midfielder N’Golo Kante as the Frenchman picked up an ankle injury during training but will be included if recovered in time. Romelu Lukaku is expected to start up front along with Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

Zenit,on the other hand, will depend on Dejan Lovren to charge of the defence and Aleksandr Yerokhin to provide the creativity in the midfield. Chelsea will need to keep an eye on Artem Dzyuba who could cause trouble at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Zenit Saint Petersburg probable starting XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting line-up: Edouard Mendy (GK), Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted Starting line-up: Mikhail Kerzhakov, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Douglas Santos, Wendel, Wilmar Barrios, Daler Kuzyaev, Aleksandr Yerokhin, Artem Dzyuba, Sardar Azmoun

What time is the UEFA Champions League Chelsea vs Zenit Saint Petersburg kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 15 at 12:30AM IST at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Chelsea vs Zenit Saint Petersburg match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Chelsea vs Zenit Saint Petersburg fixture?

The match between Chelsea and Zenit Saint Petersburg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

