Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
2-min read

UEFA Champions League, Club Brugge vs PSG LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Club Brugge host Paris St Germain in their UEFA Champions League clash at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 22, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UEFA Champions League, Club Brugge vs PSG LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Paris St Germain (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Club Brugge will welcome Paris St Germain on Wednesday (October 23) at the Jan Breydel Stadium in their upcoming UEFA Champion League 2019-20 third matchday fixture. In their previous outing, Club Brugge held a 2-2 draw against 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid. Whereas, PSG kept a clean slate with 1-0 victory over Galatasaray. The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Club Brugge vs. Paris Saint-Germain fixture is scheduled to start at 12:30 am.

Speaking to the media in a pre-match press conference, coach Philippe Clement has said facing PSG is a much bigger challenge than Real Madrid. "A point against PSG would be a real achievement, maybe even a miracle. They are the team that beat Real Madrid 3-0 and, in my opinion, that says everything. PSG are a step higher than Real," he said.

The Belgian side will see Eder Balanta making a comeback to the side. Balanta was sidelined due to hamstring injury.

On the hand, German coach Thomas Tuchel has thrown some light on Kylian Mbappe's possibility of playing for 90 minutes. "I think 90 minutes is too much for Kylian Mbappe. It is the same for Edi (Edison Cavani)," he said.

Tuchel further added, "I have some ideas, there's a lot going on in my head. But I haven't yet figured out the starting 11. "I'm really happy that Kylian and Edi are back. They were out for a long time."

Terming their upcoming fixture against Club Brugge as 'big fight', Tuchel said, "I don't rank the opponents in order of difficulty. It's the Champions League. Nothing is easy in this competition. It will be a big fight."

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Club Brugge expected line-up vs PSG:

Mignolet; Mata, Mechele, Odilon; Deli; Diatta, Rits, Vanaken, Sobol; Bonaventure, Tau

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 PSG expected line-up vs Club Brugge: Navas; Meunier, Silva, Marquinhos, Diallo; Herrera, Paredes, Verratti; Mbappe, Cavani, Di Maria

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30 am on October 23. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.25 pm slot (October 22), and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 23.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Club Brugge vs. PSG will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Club Brugge vs PSG live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram