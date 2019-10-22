UEFA Champions League, Club Brugge vs PSG LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Club Brugge will welcome Paris St Germain on Wednesday (October 23) at the Jan Breydel Stadium in their upcoming UEFA Champion League 2019-20 third matchday fixture. In their previous outing, Club Brugge held a 2-2 draw against 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid. Whereas, PSG kept a clean slate with 1-0 victory over Galatasaray. The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Club Brugge vs. Paris Saint-Germain fixture is scheduled to start at 12:30 am.

Speaking to the media in a pre-match press conference, coach Philippe Clement has said facing PSG is a much bigger challenge than Real Madrid. "A point against PSG would be a real achievement, maybe even a miracle. They are the team that beat Real Madrid 3-0 and, in my opinion, that says everything. PSG are a step higher than Real," he said.

The Belgian side will see Eder Balanta making a comeback to the side. Balanta was sidelined due to hamstring injury.

On the hand, German coach Thomas Tuchel has thrown some light on Kylian Mbappe's possibility of playing for 90 minutes. "I think 90 minutes is too much for Kylian Mbappe. It is the same for Edi (Edison Cavani)," he said.

Tuchel further added, "I have some ideas, there's a lot going on in my head. But I haven't yet figured out the starting 11. "I'm really happy that Kylian and Edi are back. They were out for a long time."

Terming their upcoming fixture against Club Brugge as 'big fight', Tuchel said, "I don't rank the opponents in order of difficulty. It's the Champions League. Nothing is easy in this competition. It will be a big fight."

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Club Brugge expected line-up vs PSG:

Mignolet; Mata, Mechele, Odilon; Deli; Diatta, Rits, Vanaken, Sobol; Bonaventure, Tau

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 PSG expected line-up vs Club Brugge: Navas; Meunier, Silva, Marquinhos, Diallo; Herrera, Paredes, Verratti; Mbappe, Cavani, Di Maria

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30 am on October 23. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.25 pm slot (October 22), and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 23.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Club Brugge vs. PSG will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Club Brugge vs PSG live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

