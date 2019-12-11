Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UEFA Champions League, Club Brugge vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Club Brugge take on Real Madrid at the Jan Breydel Stadium in the UEFA Champions League.

Updated:December 11, 2019, 9:08 PM IST
UEFA Champions League, Club Brugge vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Club Brugge vs Real Madrid (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Club Brugge will face an uphill task when they welcome an in-form Real Madrid at the Jan Breydel Stadium on December 12 for the upcoming UEFA Champions League game. Real Madrid, who are on a nine-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, will be eyeing to continue their winning run when they take on Brugge. Meanwhile, Club Brugge, who are 3rd in the group standings, will look to produce a clinical show in order to qualify for the round of 16. The UEFA Champions League 2019 Club Brugge vs Real Madrid will commence at 1:30 AM.

As far as injuries are concerned, Brugge will host Real without Mitrovic. On the other hand, Marco Asensio, James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez, Hazard won't feature for Real Madrid due to respective injuries. While, Gareth Bale is doubtful for the upcoming game, Kroos and Ramos have been rested for the trip to Belgium.

Club Brugge possible starting lineup: Mignolet; Balanta, Mechele, Deli, Sobol; Rits, Vormer, Vanaken; Dennis, Okereke, Schrijvers

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Odriozola, Eder Militao, Varane, Mendy; Modric, Valverde, Casemiro; Isco, Jovic, Rodrygo

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 1:30 am on December 12. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 PM slot and six that will start at 1:30 AM on December 12.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Club Brugge vs Real Madrid will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Club Brugge vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

