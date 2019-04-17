English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cristiano Ronaldo Not in Champions League Semis For the 1st Time in 9 Years: All Stats from Juventus vs Ajax
A free-flowing and fearless Ajax Amsterdam team knocked out Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus from the Champions League. All statistics from the historic match here.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in Champions League history. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Cristiano Ronaldo is largely known as the Champions League man. Time and again for the last decade, he has stepped up for his team at the biggest stage of all but on Tuesday, his header in the first half was not enough to get Juventus through as a pleasing Ajax Amsterdam team outclassed the Turin club in the quarter-finals.
New records were set and many others were broken as Ajax’s fairytale season continued. Undoubtedly the story of the season, Ajax’s young boys have impressed one and all.
Juventus had signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in hope for a UEFA Champions League title. However, that was not to be – at least this season.
Here are all the statistics from Juventus vs Ajax Amsterdam:
For the first time in 9 years Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in the semi-finals -
Cristiano Ronaldo had made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League in each of the last eight seasons with Real Madrid, winning the trophy four times.
The man with the most Champions League goals in the history of the competition will however not feature in the semi-finals this time.
Juventus’ unwanted record after being knocked out -
For the first time in 37 years, Juventus have been knocked out of the Champions League by a team outside of Europe's top five leagues
Back in 1981-82 season, they lost to Anderlecht 4-2 in the second round of the competition.
Ajax reach Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 22 years -
Ajax have qualified for the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since the 1996/97 season. Ajax’s current captain and match-winner Matthijs de Ligt wasn’t even born then. The current team has an aggregate age of 24.
Interestingly, In the 1996/97 season, Ajax lost in the semi-finals to Juventus with a massive aggregate of 6-2.
De Ligt leading by example -
Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt is the youngest Dutch defender to score a Champions League goal in the history of the competition.
De Ligt is 19 years, 9 months and 4 days old.
126 goals for Cristiano Ronaldo -
With the header Cristiano Ronaldo scored on Tuesday, he has now found the back of the net 126 times in the Champions League.
65 of those 126 goals have come in the knockout stages, which is the most by any player in the competition’s history.
Ajax’s historic victory over Juventus -
Ajax have defeated Juventus for the first time since 1973. Back in the 1972/73 season of the European Cup, Ajax had beaten Juventus 1-0 in the final to lift their third of the four European titles.
TITANS IN TURIN! 🍕#UCL #juvaja pic.twitter.com/9mG0gm1Hs8— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) April 16, 2019
