UEFA Champions League: David James Says Manchester United and Atletico Madrid Can Swing Either Way, Chelsea Run Risk of Upset

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid face off in a battle of attrition as the UEFA Champions League round of 16 remains but just a reason. Both historied and historic in their own right, the Red Devils as well as Atleti have a mighty scrap on their hands given their recent fall in form.

For Ralf Rangnick to win a trophy in his time as the Manchester United interim manager, it can only be winning their fourth European Cup as they are out of the FA Cup, boomeranging to and fro from the Premier League top four.

His team is coming on the back of the ‘unifying’ 4-2 win against Leeds United in the Premier League, a result he said was “the best reply that they could give to some articles last week that there was some disruption in the locker room."

Atletico, on the other hand, are led by the longest-serving coach remaining in this season’s UEFA Champions League. But fresh from marking a decade in charge in December, they are enduring one of their most turbulent moments under Diego Simeone.

Advertisement

An encouraging 3-0 win at Osasuna in La Liga, much like Manchester United, has given Simeone his belief back, especially given they lost four of their last six games in all competitions, including eliminations from the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey.

When former England goalkeeper David James was asked during a recent interaction if the result will hinge on who makes the least mistakes, he said, “what you want is the best teams playing their best football and we’re talking about two teams at the moment, especially domestically are not at their best," David said during a press interaction organised by the Sony Sports Network.

Both Manchester United and Atletico are currently chasing the fourth and final Champions League qualification places.

“If they are just waiting for the Champions League given that the EPL is slipping away from them with regards to qualification, then Ralf Rangnick and Cristiano Ronaldo - how they have all their eggs in one basket essentially. So when you say about mistakes, I just think Manchester United will raise their game," he added.

“Manchester United fans often say is that quality not producing the performances that they deserve. So if they are keeping everything and I can’t imagine for one minute there’s a conversation in the change room - ‘Guys, don’t worry about the EPL. We’re just gonna win the Champions League’."

Even though David feels that Manchester United run the highest risk of crashing out, from the other English clubs in the competition, he added that Atletico Madrid will not have it easy.

“I think they’re trying but they think consistency in high-level performance could cost them a place in the last day because as much as I don’t think Atletico Madrid, it’s obvious they’re not the side that they were a few years ago. They’re still capable of beating Manchester United side who do not perform so it’s up to Manchester United to play properly, play their best and then they go through."

Advertisement

‘Lille Beating Chelsea Will be Biggest Upset’

Chelsea, the Premier League side in action, take on Lille - the only matchup that stayed the same after the draw had to be redone after a glitch. Chelsea are currently the best club in the world after the defending UCL champions won the FIFA Club World Cup. Defending Ligue 1 champions Lille, have found it hard to replicate their form this season, floundering in mid-table and 23 points behind Paris Saint-Germain at the top.

And that is exactly why, David James feels if Lille manage to get the better of Chelsea, it will be the upset of the round.

“If Lille again could get themselves right, they could upset Chelsea, and be difficult obviously because Chelsea now are the best team in the world," David said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.