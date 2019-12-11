UEFA Champions League, Dinamo Zagreb vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City will travel to Dinamo Zagreb for their upcoming UEFA Champions League 2019 on December 11, Wednesday. The UEFA Champions League 2019 Dinamo Zagreb vs Manchester City will be played at the Stadion Maksimir. In the previous match, Dinamo Zagreb lost to Atalanta 0-2, while City held Shakhtar Donetsk to a draw. Pep Guardiola and his men, who have already secured the top spot in Group C, will look to leave behind their poor show at Manchester derby when they face Dinamo Zagreb. On the other hand, Dinamo Zagreb, who are sitting on the third spot with five points from five games, will eye for an early advantage in their home game. The UEFA Champions League 2019 Dinamo Zagreb vs Manchester City will commence at 11:25 pm.

Ahead of the Wednesday fixture, City manager Guardiola has said that 19-year-old midfielder Phil Foden is expected to get a place in the starting XI for the game against Dinamo Zagreb. Guardiola further added that he thinks that Foden is well set to be the eventual replacement for Spaniard David Silva, who is expected to leave at the end of the current season, reported Reuters.

Speaking on the atmosphere in the dressing room after losing their last game to Manchester United, he said, "Of course, there is a bit of lack of confidence when you lose games, when you recognise you didn't play as well as you could. After having two great seasons it is even tough to perform the third one in a row... it's also the challenge. If you want to be at the top, you have to play the same successful football each season."

For Zaberg, Sandro Kulenovic has been ruled out from the upcoming game due to broken foot. The 20-year-old striker won't return until next year.

Manchester City will be without central defender John Stones. Stones was ruled out for a few weeks because of a hamstring injury that he picked against Mtd Utd in the Premier League on Saturday. Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane aren't expected to return soon due to respective injuries.

Dinamo Zagreb possible starting lineup: Livakovic; Theophile-Catherine, Dilaver, Peric; Leovac, Stojanovic, Ivanusec, Ademi, Olmo; Petkovic, Orsic,

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, Foden; Bernardo, Jesus, Mahrez

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 11:25 pm on December 11. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 PM slot and six that will start at 1:30 AM on December 12.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Dinamo Zagreb vs Manchester City will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Dinamo Zagreb vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.