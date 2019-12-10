UEFA Champions League, Dortmund vs Slavia Praha LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Borussia Dortmund host Slavia Praha at the Signal Iduna Park and look for a win to reach Round of 16.
Borussia Dortmund. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Lucien Favre's Borussia Dortmund will be facing Slavia Praha on Wednesday, December 11 at the Westfalenstadion stadium and attempt to reach the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. Slavia, meanwhile, are stuck at the bottom spot in Group E. The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Dortmund vs Slavia Praha is scheduled to begin at 1:30AM.
Dortmund faced a tough time with a three-match winless streak in November, but back-to-back victories over Hertha Berlin and Fortuna Dusseldorf should give them the confidence. Dortmund are currently third in the table with 7 points, five less than group leaders Barcelona. Dortmund definitely need to win in order to give themselves a chance to qualify for the Round of 16.
Delaney, Schmelzer and Witsel are unavailable for Dortmund due to various injuries while the appearance of Paco Alcacer and Bruun Larsen too is doubtful as both footballers are suffering from injuries as well.
As for Slavia, Hovorka is out of the game due to an injury.
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up: Burki; Piszczek, Akanji, Zagadou; Hakimi, Witsel, Brandt, Guerreiro; Hazard, Reus, Sancho
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Slavia Praha possible starting line-up: Kolar; Coufal, Takacs, Kudela, Boril; Soucek, Traore, Stanciu, Sevcik; Olayinka, Masopust
What time is kick-off?
The game will kick off at 1:30AM on December 11. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25PM slot and six that will start at 1:30AM on December 11.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Dortmund vs Slavia Praha will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.
How can I stream it?
The Champions League Dortmund vs Slavia Praha live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com in India for premium users.
