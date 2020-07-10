UEFA Champions League Draw: Cristiano Ronaldo Could be Up Against Real Madrid in Quarter-finals

The UEFA Champions League draw threw up a possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo going up against his former team Real Madrid in the quarter-finals as the draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Juventus and Real Madrid who are both yet to complete their Round of 16 matches could go against each other in the quarter-finals if they manage to beat Lyon and Manchester City, respective, in the second leg.

There is another interesting match-up with the chance of Lionel Messi's FC Barcelona going up either against Frank Lampard's Chelsea or Bayern Munich, who are both in good form.

FC Barcelona are yet to play Napoli in the second leg of last 16 while Chelsea and Bayern Munich will go head-to-head for a place in the quarter-finals.

The newbies of the quarter-finals RB Leipzig have got a tough draw with veterans Atletico Madrid up against them.

The UEFA Champions League draw is complete!



Who will lift the trophy next month? #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/h7hYwKWw2K — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 10, 2020

Another newbie Atalanta have draw Paris Saint-Germain, which should make up for a very interesting battle.

Here is the result of the full draw:

Quarter-final 1: Real Madrid/Manchester City vs Lyon/Juventus

Quarter-final 2: RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

Quarter-final 3: Napoli/FC Barcelona vs Chelsea/Bayern Munich

Quarter-final 4: Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain

Semi-final 1: Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q3

Semi-final 2: Winner of Q2 vs Winner of Q4

The final's home team will be the winner of Semi-final 2.



VENUE FOR GAMES

The final will be held at Benfica's Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

This season's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures. The games will be split between Benfica's Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and Sporting CP's Estádio José Alvalade.



KEY DATES

August 7-8: Round of 16 second legs

August 12–15: Quarter-finals (Lisbon)

August 18–19: Semi-finals (Lisbon)

August 23: Final (Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon)