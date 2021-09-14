UEFA Champions League FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The opening round of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will witness FC Barcelona host FC Bayern Munich in the Group E clash at Camp Nou on September 15, 12:30 AM IST onwards. When the two European giants locked horns the last time, Bayern Munich humiliated Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinals of the 2019-20 UCL. The Bavarians went on to win the UCL that season.

Seeking revenge, Ronald Koeman’s FC Barcelona head into the season unbeaten in the league, however, there will be no Lionel Messi as the Argentine is now with PSG. Bayern Munich are also unbeaten in their league and sit second behind Wolfsburg.

The two footballing giants locking horns in the group stage will surely bring the best of both sides and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the FC Barcelona vs FC Bayern Munich UCL match live streaming online and TV telecast.

UEFA Champions League FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

FC Barcelona have improved their midfield and attacking play, but their defence is still questionable. Ronald Koeman will need to tighten the formation in order to restrict Bayern Munich from putting on a repeat performance. Martin Braithwaite picked up an injury and is out of the clash, which will see Luuk de Jong start in the XI along with Memphis Depay. Philippe Coutinho is highly likely to start as well.

For Bayern Munich, Serge Gnarby picked up a muscle injury during training and will not feature in the clash against Barcelona. Jamal Musiala is expected to start with Leroy Sane at the wings while Benjamin Pavard returns to action as well.

FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich probable XI:

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK), Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Philippe Coutinho, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting line-up: Manuel Neuer (GK), Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski.

What time is the UEFA Champions League FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 15 at 12:30 AM IST at Camp Nou.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich fixture?

The match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

