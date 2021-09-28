UEFA Champions League FC Porto vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool travel to the Estadio Do Drogao to face FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League Group B clash on September 29, from 12:30 AM IST onwards.Attacking football, aggression, pride and intensity can be expected in this clash as both sides are unbeaten in their respective leagues and enter the fixture riding on high confidence.

While Liverpool bounced back 1-2 to thrash AC Milan 3-2 in the opening UCL group clash at Anfield, Porto managed to hold Atletico Madrid to a goalless draw. Three points are up for grabs and with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds already at the top of the UCL Group B table, they could extend their lead further if they are able to secure a win in Porto, which will not come easy.

A stirring clash is scheduled and goals are expected in this encounter as FC Porto face Liverpool. Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the FC Porto vs Liverpool Live Streaming online and TV Telecast.

UEFA Champions League FC Porto vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

FC Porto head into the clash without Chancel Mbemba, who was handed a red card in the previous clash. Coach Sergio Conceicao will defend on Taremi and Martinez to deliver the goods for Porto in the clash against Liverpool.

Liverpool on the other hand are uncertain about Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the latter still recovering from an undisclosed injury. Thiago’s inclusion is doubtful as well and may not be a part of the XI against Porto.

FC Porto vs Liverpool probable XI:

FC Porto Predicted Starting line-up: Diogo Costa (GK), Jesus Corona, Fabio Cardoso, Ivan Marcano, Wendell, Otavio, Sergio Oliveira, Marko Grujic, Luis Diaz, Mehdi Taremi, Antonio Martinez

Liverpool Predicted Starting line-up: Alisson Becker (GK), Konstantinos Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

What time is the UEFA Champions League FC Porto vs Liverpool kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 12:30 AM IST at Estadio Do Drogao.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League FC Porto vs Liverpool match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League FC Porto vs Liverpool fixture?

The match between FC Porto and Liverpool will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here