Worst Champions League Final Ever: Twitter Tears into Tottenham vs Liverpool Quality

Worst Champions League final ever. — Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) June 1, 2019

That match was a great advert for the English game in the same way the kebab van that gave me food-poisoning at uni was a great advert for fine dining. #UCLfinal #TOTLIV — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 1, 2019

Honest assessment: Horrible and boring final. But that hardly matters in the final. It's about grinding through the worst to make history and Liverpool did that. #UCL — Ujwal Kr Singh (@UjwalKS) June 1, 2019

Congrats to Liverpool. Along with Ajax, they have been the best team in the Champions League this season. Having said that, in terms of quality, this was the worst CL final in history! #UCLfinal — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) June 1, 2019

Alessandro Costacurta on Sky Sport Italia: "I have never seen a favourite play so badly in a #UCLfinal - never. No pace, no quality, no Liverpool." #TOTLIV #UCL — footballitalia (@footballitalia) June 1, 2019

Karma is a bitch.. remember that this Coutinho dude left liverpool to win UCl in barca 😂😂 now guess what😂😂



Moral lesson: patience and determination is key to success #UCLfinal #Liverpool #LIVTOT #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/v04MQJT4kr — david (@Bonzman1) June 1, 2019

When you leave for Barcelona to win the UCL.. But Surprisingly Liverpool have won it. #UCLfinal #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/ZgWfStRLYl — Matty Moore (@mattymoore92) June 1, 2019

Take away all the guff that goes with football nowadays and look at a shot like this. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/Ur8zi5rVXb — Dermot Keyes (@DermotKeyes) June 1, 2019

From the nearly man to the main man 👏🏻



Jurgen Klopp had lost all of his last six finals, including last year’s #UCLfinal and the Europa League final as Liverpool boss in 2016.#6Times pic.twitter.com/86b3IS3UNo — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) June 1, 2019

Related Stories Scantily-Dressed Woman Invades Pitch During Liverpool vs Tottenham Champions League Final

Liverpool lifted their sixth UEFA Champions League trophy with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday but the quality of the game failed to impress fans who were all anticipating the English clash.The match started with much gusto when Liverpool were awarded a penalty within the first minute but it all went downhill from there. In the first minute, Moussa Sissoko stuck his hand out inside the penalty area to perhaps ask his defenders to take position and Sadio Mane made the best of the situation to earn a handball.Mohamed Salah made no mistake and slotted the ball home to become the first Egyptian to score in the Champions League final. The penalty that was supposed to set the ball rolling and kickstart the action in the final was followed by some absolutely drab football.Harry Kane recorded just 30 touches in the first 30 minutes of the match and both the teams completely failed to show any flair and intent on the pitch.Both Liverpool and Tottenham are known for their attacking instinct but it seriously lacked throughout the match.Though Tottenham put up an improved performance in the second half and forced Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker in making saves, the action was hardly entertaining.In the 87th minute, Divock Origi scored the second for Liverpool and sealed the game for the Reds as fans thanked the fact that the match will not go beyond the 90 minutes.While neutrals were put off by the no-show from both the teams, Liverpool fans' celebrations knew no ends.Philippe Coutinho was the butt of many jokes as he had left Liverpool for Barcelona saying he wanted to win the Champions League. Liverpool went on to win the Champions League and in fact, knocked out Barcelona in the semi-finals.People also celebrated the emotions behind the victory. From Salah's redemption to Jordan Henderson and Juergen Klopp's teary-eyed hug, emotions ran high for Liverpool.