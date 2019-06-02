Narendra Modi
Worst Champions League Final Ever: Twitter Tears into Tottenham vs Liverpool Quality
Football fans were not happy with the quality of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur and made their displeasure known.
Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to win their sixth Champions League title. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The match started with much gusto when Liverpool were awarded a penalty within the first minute but it all went downhill from there. In the first minute, Moussa Sissoko stuck his hand out inside the penalty area to perhaps ask his defenders to take position and Sadio Mane made the best of the situation to earn a handball.
Mohamed Salah made no mistake and slotted the ball home to become the first Egyptian to score in the Champions League final. The penalty that was supposed to set the ball rolling and kickstart the action in the final was followed by some absolutely drab football.
Harry Kane recorded just 30 touches in the first 30 minutes of the match and both the teams completely failed to show any flair and intent on the pitch.
Both Liverpool and Tottenham are known for their attacking instinct but it seriously lacked throughout the match.
Though Tottenham put up an improved performance in the second half and forced Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker in making saves, the action was hardly entertaining.
In the 87th minute, Divock Origi scored the second for Liverpool and sealed the game for the Reds as fans thanked the fact that the match will not go beyond the 90 minutes.
Worst Champions League final ever.— Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) June 1, 2019
That match was a great advert for the English game in the same way the kebab van that gave me food-poisoning at uni was a great advert for fine dining. #UCLfinal #TOTLIV— David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 1, 2019
Poor final. This was the highlight #UCLFinal #totliv pic.twitter.com/Wqy9MHF0sA— Shane O'Farrell (@shanefofarrell) June 1, 2019
Honest assessment: Horrible and boring final. But that hardly matters in the final. It's about grinding through the worst to make history and Liverpool did that. #UCL— Ujwal Kr Singh (@UjwalKS) June 1, 2019
Congrats to Liverpool. Along with Ajax, they have been the best team in the Champions League this season. Having said that, in terms of quality, this was the worst CL final in history! #UCLfinal— Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) June 1, 2019
Even their celebrations is wack #TOTLIV #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/q7ZLaYak6f— Barnny without friends 😋 (@barnabasjohnnie) June 1, 2019
Alessandro Costacurta on Sky Sport Italia: "I have never seen a favourite play so badly in a #UCLfinal - never. No pace, no quality, no Liverpool." #TOTLIV #UCL— footballitalia (@footballitalia) June 1, 2019
While neutrals were put off by the no-show from both the teams, Liverpool fans' celebrations knew no ends.
Philippe Coutinho was the butt of many jokes as he had left Liverpool for Barcelona saying he wanted to win the Champions League. Liverpool went on to win the Champions League and in fact, knocked out Barcelona in the semi-finals.
Coutinho watching Liverpool lift the trophy 😂 #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/Ap64m8KZQp— Ramsey (@WelshRamsey) June 2, 2019
Karma is a bitch.. remember that this Coutinho dude left liverpool to win UCl in barca 😂😂 now guess what😂😂— david (@Bonzman1) June 1, 2019
Moral lesson: patience and determination is key to success #UCLfinal #Liverpool #LIVTOT #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/v04MQJT4kr
Thank you Barcelona for buying Coutinho and for funding these transfers 😂❤️ #UCL #Liverpool #6Times #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/OUvwero5vw— ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@LIV4ARAB) June 1, 2019
When you leave for Barcelona to win the UCL.. But Surprisingly Liverpool have won it. #UCLfinal #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/ZgWfStRLYl— Matty Moore (@mattymoore92) June 1, 2019
People also celebrated the emotions behind the victory. From Salah's redemption to Jordan Henderson and Juergen Klopp's teary-eyed hug, emotions ran high for Liverpool.
Take away all the guff that goes with football nowadays and look at a shot like this. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/Ur8zi5rVXb— Dermot Keyes (@DermotKeyes) June 1, 2019
A year between these two photos!!@Cristiano @MoSalah #TOTLIV #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/LbHHjSQtkK— Jazaul Mufaris (@MufarisMohamed1) June 2, 2019
Look what it means to Jordan Henderson. #LFC #UCLFINAL #Henderson #passion pic.twitter.com/O7tgf7QCQa— Charlie Gibson (@CharlieMooseGib) June 1, 2019
From the nearly man to the main man 👏🏻— Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) June 1, 2019
Jurgen Klopp had lost all of his last six finals, including last year’s #UCLfinal and the Europa League final as Liverpool boss in 2016.#6Times pic.twitter.com/86b3IS3UNo
