Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Worst Champions League Final Ever: Twitter Tears into Tottenham vs Liverpool Quality

Football fans were not happy with the quality of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur and made their displeasure known.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 2, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Worst Champions League Final Ever: Twitter Tears into Tottenham vs Liverpool Quality
Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to win their sixth Champions League title. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Madrid: Liverpool lifted their sixth UEFA Champions League trophy with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday but the quality of the game failed to impress fans who were all anticipating the English clash.

The match started with much gusto when Liverpool were awarded a penalty within the first minute but it all went downhill from there. In the first minute, Moussa Sissoko stuck his hand out inside the penalty area to perhaps ask his defenders to take position and Sadio Mane made the best of the situation to earn a handball.

Mohamed Salah made no mistake and slotted the ball home to become the first Egyptian to score in the Champions League final. The penalty that was supposed to set the ball rolling and kickstart the action in the final was followed by some absolutely drab football.

Harry Kane recorded just 30 touches in the first 30 minutes of the match and both the teams completely failed to show any flair and intent on the pitch.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham are known for their attacking instinct but it seriously lacked throughout the match.

Though Tottenham put up an improved performance in the second half and forced Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker in making saves, the action was hardly entertaining.

In the 87th minute, Divock Origi scored the second for Liverpool and sealed the game for the Reds as fans thanked the fact that the match will not go beyond the 90 minutes.










While neutrals were put off by the no-show from both the teams, Liverpool fans' celebrations knew no ends.

Philippe Coutinho was the butt of many jokes as he had left Liverpool for Barcelona saying he wanted to win the Champions League. Liverpool went on to win the Champions League and in fact, knocked out Barcelona in the semi-finals.







People also celebrated the emotions behind the victory. From Salah's redemption to Jordan Henderson and Juergen Klopp's teary-eyed hug, emotions ran high for Liverpool.





Related Stories

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram