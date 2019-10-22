UEFA Champions League, Galatasaray vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will travel to Galatasaray for their upcoming UEFA Champions League 2019-20 group stage encounter on Wednesday, October 22. The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Galatasaray vs Real Madrid match will be played at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul. Both sides have failed to register a win in Champion League so far. In their last Champions League outing, the Zinedine Zidane side held a 2-2 draw against Club Brugge, whereas Galatasaray lost to Paris Saint-Germain 0-1.

For Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal and Eden Hazard are expected to be recalled to the side. Injured Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, and Marco Asensio will stick to the bench. Meanwhile, Toni Kross has returned to the squad and could take up as the central midfielder.

Galatasaray, who seek their first victory in Champions League, will step into the dugout without Radamel Falcao, who was ruled out due to injury.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Galatasaray line-up vs Real Madrid: Muslera; Marcao, Luyindama, Donk; Nagatomo, Seri, N'Zonzi, Mariano; Babel, Andone, Belhanda

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Real Madrid line-up vs Galatasaray: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde; Vinicius, Benzema, Hazard

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30 am on October 23. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.25 pm slot and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 23.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Galatasaray vs Real Madrid will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Galatasaray vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

