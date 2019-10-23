Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UEFA Champions League, Genk vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Genk face Liverpool at the Luminus Arena in their UEFA Champions League clash.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
UEFA Champions League, Genk vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Liverpool (Photo credit: Reuters)

The upcoming UEFA Champions League 2019-20 third matchday fixture will see Liverpool travel to Genk on October 24. The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Genk vs Liverpool fixture will be played at the Luminus Arena. In their last Champions League outing, Liverpool kept a clean slate as they defeated Red Bull 4-3, whereas Genk held a goalless draw against Naopli. Both sides will be meeting for the first time ever. With three points from two games played so far, Liverpool are currently third on the Group E table. Meanwhile, Genk have secured only one point from their last two games.

For Liverpool, Mohamed Salah is back in the squad but it's still not known whether he will participate in the game or not. Salah had picked up an ankle injury earlier this month. Manager Juergen Klopp has said that he is not willing to take any risk with the 27-year-old Liverpool forward.

"It looks promising. Yesterday we weren't sure, today it looks good but we won't take any risks. We will see how he does overnight," Klopp told reporters when asked about the Egyptian's participation. Liverpool centre back Joel Matip (sore knee) and full back Trent Alexander-Arnold (virus) will be on the bench for the upcoming fixture.

On the other hand, Genk will step into the turf without goalkeeper Danny Vukovic, who is suffering from injury.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Genk possible starting line-up vs Liverpool:

Coucke; Maehle, Lucumi, Dewaest, Uronen; Heynen, Hagi, Berge; Ito, Samatta, Bongonda

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Liverpool possible starting line-up vs Genk:

Alisson; Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30 am on October 24. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.25 pm slot and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 24.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Genk vs Liverpool will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Genk vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

