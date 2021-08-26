UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw Live Updates: Manchester City, Chelsea in Pot 1

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony will start at 9:30 IST on Thursday 26 August in Istanbul, Turkey. Special guests Branislav Ivanović and Michael Essien will assist with the draw.
Chelsea star Jorginho is set to be crowned UEFA’s Player of Year, pipping club teammate N’Golo Kante and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for the top award.
French giants Paris Saint-Germain, with Lionel Messi, Segio Ramos, Neymar in their squad start this year's UEFA Champions League campaign as one of the favourites.
Here are the 26 teams who will be in the draw-
ENGLAND: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea
SPAIN: Atlético, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Villarreal
ITALY: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atalanta, Juventus
GERMANY: Bayern, Leipzig, Dortmund, Wolfsburg
FRANCE: LOSC, Paris
PORTUGAL: Sporting CP, Porto, Benfica
NEDERLANDS: Ajax
RUSSIA: Zenit
AUSTRIA: Salzburg
BELGIUM: Club Brugge
UKRAINE: Dynamo Kyiv, Shakhtar Donetsk
TURKEY: Beşiktaş
SWITZERLAND: Young Boys
SWEDEN: Malmö
MOLDOVA: Sheriff
The three players on the shortlist for the women's prize are Jennifer Hermoso, Lieke Martens and Alexia Putellas.
The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will consist of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2020/21 continental titles; Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by the club coefficient rankings.
No team can play a side from their own association. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw ceremony.
Twenty-six teams qualified automatically for the group stage, with the final six berths being decided via the play-offs.
ENG: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea
ESP: Atlético, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Villarreal
ITA: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atalanta, Juventus
GER: Bayern, Leipzig, Dortmund, Wolfsburg
FRA: LOSC, Paris
POR: Sporting CP, Porto, Benfica
NED: Ajax
RUS: Zenit
AUT: Salzburg
BEL: Club Brugge
UKR: Dynamo Kyiv, Shakhtar Donetsk
TUR: Beşiktaş
SUI: Young Boys
SWE: Malmö
MDA: Sheriff
Pot 1
Chelsea (ENG)
Villarreal (ESP)
Bayern (GER)
Manchester City (ENG)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Inter Milan (ITA)
Sporting CP (POR)
LOSC Lille (FRA)
Pot 2
Real Madrid (ESP)
Barcelona (ESP)
Juventus (ITA)
Manchester United (ENG)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Liverpool (ENG)
Sevilla (ESP)
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Pot 3
Porto (POR)
Ajax (NED)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Leipzig (GER)
Salzburg (AUT)
Benfica (POR)
Atalanta (ITA)
Zenit (RUS)
Pot 4
Beşiktaş (TUR)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Young Boys (SUI)
AC Milan (ITA)
Malmö (SWE)
Wolfsburg (GER)
Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)
To ensure that paired clubs from the same country play on separate days where possible, the eight groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to D will be red and Groups E to H will be blue. When a paired club is drawn, for example, in one of the red groups (A, B, C or D), the other paired club – once it has been drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of the four blue groups (E, F, G or H). The pairings are as follows:
A Chelsea & Manchester City
B Atlético de Madrid & Sevilla
C Inter & Juventus
D Bayern & Dortmund
E LOSC Lille & Paris Saint-Germain
F Real Madrid & Barcelona
G Man. United & Liverpool
H Porto & Benfica
I Shakhtar & Dynamo Kyiv
J Leipzig & Wolfsburg
K Atalanta & AC Milan
Matchday 1: 14/15 September
Matchday 2: 28/29 September
Matchday 3: 19/20 October
Matchday 4: 2/3 November
Matchday 5: 23/24 November
Matchday 6: 7/8 December
When will the UEFA Champions League group stage draw take place?
The group stage draw will be held at 9:30 PM IST on Thursday, August 26.
Where will the UCL 2021-22 group stage draw take place?
The UCL 2021-22 group stage draw will take place in Turkey’s largest city Istanbul.
When will the group matches take place?
The upcoming group stage draws will kick off on September 14 and will run for a total of six weeks. The full fixture list for the group stage will be shared following the draw. Here are the details:
Matchday 1: September 14-15, 2021 Matchday 2: September 28-29, 2021 28/29 September Matchday 3: October 19-20, 2021 Matchday 4: November 2-3, 2021 Matchday 5: November 23-24, 2021 Matchday 6: December 7-8, 2021
How to watch the group stage draw games live?
Football enthusiasts can watch the UCL 2021-22 group stage draw fixtures live draw on UEFA’s official website (https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/)
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here