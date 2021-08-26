UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw Live Updates: Manchester City, Chelsea in Pot 1

HOW THE BLOG WORKS?

The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will consist of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2020/21 continental titles; Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by the club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a side from their own association. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw ceremony.

MEET THE TEAMS

Twenty-six teams qualified automatically for the group stage, with the final six berths being decided via the play-offs.

ENG: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea

ESP: Atlético, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Villarreal

ITA: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atalanta, Juventus

GER: Bayern, Leipzig, Dortmund, Wolfsburg

FRA: LOSC, Paris

POR: Sporting CP, Porto, Benfica

NED: Ajax

RUS: Zenit

AUT: Salzburg

BEL: Club Brugge

UKR: Dynamo Kyiv, Shakhtar Donetsk

TUR: Beşiktaş

SUI: Young Boys

SWE: Malmö

MDA: Sheriff

THE POTS

Pot 1

Chelsea (ENG)

Villarreal (ESP)

Bayern (GER)

Manchester City (ENG)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Sporting CP (POR)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

Pot 2

Real Madrid (ESP)

Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Manchester United (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Liverpool (ENG)

Sevilla (ESP)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Pot 3

Porto (POR)

Ajax (NED)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Leipzig (GER)

Salzburg (AUT)

Benfica (POR)

Atalanta (ITA)

Zenit (RUS)

Pot 4

Beşiktaş (TUR)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Young Boys (SUI)

AC Milan (ITA)

Malmö (SWE)

Wolfsburg (GER)

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Which clubs are paired?

To ensure that paired clubs from the same country play on separate days where possible, the eight groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to D will be red and Groups E to H will be blue. When a paired club is drawn, for example, in one of the red groups (A, B, C or D), the other paired club – once it has been drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of the four blue groups (E, F, G or H). The pairings are as follows:

A Chelsea & Manchester City

B Atlético de Madrid & Sevilla

C Inter & Juventus

D Bayern & Dortmund

E LOSC Lille & Paris Saint-Germain

F Real Madrid & Barcelona

G Man. United & Liverpool

H Porto & Benfica

I Shakhtar & Dynamo Kyiv

J Leipzig & Wolfsburg

K Atalanta & AC Milan

GROUP STAGE MATCH DATES

Matchday 1: 14/15 September

Matchday 2: 28/29 September

Matchday 3: 19/20 October

Matchday 4: 2/3 November

Matchday 5: 23/24 November

Matchday 6: 7/8 December

When will the UEFA Champions League group stage draw take place?

The group stage draw will be held at 9:30 PM IST on Thursday, August 26.

Where will the UCL 2021-22 group stage draw take place?

The UCL 2021-22 group stage draw will take place in Turkey’s largest city Istanbul.

When will the group matches take place?

The upcoming group stage draws will kick off on September 14 and will run for a total of six weeks. The full fixture list for the group stage will be shared following the draw. Here are the details:

Matchday 1: September 14-15, 2021 Matchday 2: September 28-29, 2021 28/29 September Matchday 3: October 19-20, 2021 Matchday 4: November 2-3, 2021 Matchday 5: November 23-24, 2021 Matchday 6: December 7-8, 2021

How to watch the group stage draw games live?

Football enthusiasts can watch the UCL 2021-22 group stage draw fixtures live draw on UEFA’s official website (https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here