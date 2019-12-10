UEFA Champions League, Inter Milan vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona take on Inter Milan in their last group stage match of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. Inter Milan are in desperate need of a win to guarantee a spot in the knockout round of the tournament. While both Inter and Dortmund have seven points each from five matches, Inter are second with better goal difference. The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Barcelona will be played at the San Siro stadium in Milan at 1.30AM.

Inter have only won one of the nine meetings between the two teams and coming to the Champions League, they have won only two of their last nine matches. As for Barcelona, they are under no pressure, having already won the group following a 3-1 win over Dortmund on November 27.

Inter will not have Alexis Sanchez due to an ankle injury, while Stefano Sensi and Nicolo Barella too are on the sidelines. As for Barca, Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba and Nelson Semedo remain on the sidelines while Messi has not travelled with the squad.

UEFA Champions League 2019 Inter Milan possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Biraghi, Valero, Brozovic, Vecino, Candreva; Martinez, Lukaku

UEFA Champions League 2019 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Inter Milan: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Lenglet, Firpo; De Jong, Vidal, Rakitic; Perez, Suarez, Griezmann

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 1:30AM on December 11. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25PM slot and six that will start at 1:30AM on December 11.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Inter Milan vs Barcelona will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Inter Milan vs Barcelona live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com in India for premium users.

