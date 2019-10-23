UEFA Champions League, Inter Milan vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan will welcome Borussia Dortmund in their upcoming UEFA Champions League 2019-20 third matchday fixture on October 24. The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the San Siro. In their previous match, Inter Milan were defeated by Barcelona 2-1. Whereas, Borussia Dortmund registered a win against Slavia Praha. With one point from two games, the La Liga club are currently at the bottom of the group table. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund lead the standing on a goal difference with Barcelona.

Inter will eye for their first win in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 as they step into the turf. On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund will look to create their dominance on the ground in their upcoming away game.

Inter will face the German challenge without Alexis Sanchez, who picked up an ankle injury, and Stefano Sensi, who is down with a thigh issue.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Inter Milan possible starting lineup vs Borussia Dortmund: Handanovic; Skriniar, Godin, De Vrij; Brozovic; Candreva, Gagliardini, Barella, Asamoah; Martinez, Lukaku

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup vs Inter Milan: Hitz; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz; Delaney, Witsel; Sancho, Hazard, Brandt; Reus

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12: 30 am on October 24. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.25 pm slot and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 24.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Inter Milan vs Borussia Dortmund will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Inter Milan vs Borussia Dortmund live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

