UEFA Champions League is Not 'Mission Impossible' for Everton: Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti said getting Everton to play in the UEFA Champions League was his long-term goal at the Merseyside club.

Updated:December 24, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
UEFA Champions League is Not 'Mission Impossible' for Everton: Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Liverpool: New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said getting the Merseyside club to compete in the UEFA Champions League was his long-term goal, a project similar to his successful stint at Paris St Germain eight years ago.

Ancelotti, one of Europe's most successful coaches, left Napoli this month and replaced Marco Silva who was sacked by Everton after a 5-2 Premier League defeat by Liverpool.

The 60-year-old had trophy-laden spells at AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. But he faces a different challenge in revitalising Everton, who are 15th in the league and need to finish in the top four to guarantee a spot in the pan-European competition.

"The UEFA Champions League is the long-term objective. Nothing is impossible," Ancelotti told reporters on Monday. "It's true I managed top clubs. At PSG the project was good. I think here it's the same."

Ancelotti guided PSG to a first league title in 19 years in the 2012-13 season and the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The Italian said he was impressed by Everton's ambition after the club submitted a planning application for their proposed new 52,000-seater Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

"The fact the club wants to build a stadium means they have a clear idea of how they want success," Ancelotti said.

"Revenue in football is important. Everton want the new stadium so they can improve... be more competitive. For me, it could be good to be here when the new stadium will be open."

Ancelotti said he was open to the possibility of 38-year-old free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic joining Everton.

"Zlatan is a good friend but I don't know what his idea is," Ancelotti said of the Swede, who worked with him at PSG. "I have to call him.

"I don't know if some players want to come here because I am here. It's happened sometimes in the past."

Ancelotti's first game in charge is against Burnley on Thursday.

