UEFA Champions League: Jurgen Klopp Hopeful Thiago Alcantara Will be Fit For Final vs Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Thiago Alcantara will be fit to face Real Madrid in Saturday’s Champions League final.

The Spanish midfielder came off at half-time in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Wolves after suffering an Achilles problem.

Thiago did not train when Liverpool held an open session in front of the media on Wednesday, but Klopp said he was pleasantly surprised by his recovery from the injury.

“It looks like he can be part of training tomorrow. That would be pretty helpful obviously and then we go from there,” said Klopp.

“It’s surprisingly good. After the game I was not really positive about it but we got news that night already that it doesn’t look that bad. Now we will see.

“I can imagine everybody thinks now: ‘Three days before a game, cannot train’. But we just have to be sure we do the right stuff in the right moment and that’s what we try.”

Despite beating Wolves 3-1 at the weekend, Liverpool’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple ended in disappointment as Manchester City came from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and retain the Premier League by one point.

But, having already won the FA Cup and League Cup, Klopp’s men can still complete a treble of knockout competitions with victory over 13-time European champions Real in Paris.

“Without the Champions League it would be a great season. With the Champions League it would be a fantastic season,” added Klopp.

Real got the better of the Reds in the 2018 final, but Liverpool are now a different beast in their third Champions League final in five years.

“It’s really special to be here for the third time in the last five years,” said the German, who will take charge in his fourth European Cup final having led Borussia Dortmund in their 2-1 defeat against Bayern Munich in 2013.

“You never know how often you reach a Champions League final so you use the few opportunities you get.

“I can’t wait to go there. I know how difficult it will be and just having the chance to go for it again is really special.”

