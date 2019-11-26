Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UEFA Champions League, Juventus vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus take on Atletico Madrid at the Juventus Stadium in the UEFA Champions League.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 26, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
UEFA Champions League, Juventus vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Juventus face Atletico Madrid (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Juventus host Atletico Madrid at their home ground at Juventus Stadium on November 27, in their group stage. A win for Juventus will make them win Group D, while Atletico will be stuck in a position where they could be overtaken by other teams. Both sides are in good form and will be looking for a win. The Champions League 2019-20 fixture Juventus vs Atletico Madrid is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone ahead of the match said, "Ronaldo always played really well against us. He is the No. 1, an amazing player. He always knows how to create problems for his opponents. But I don't think it will be just Ronaldo against Atletico Madrid. It will be a great game against a very strong and demanding team."

On the other hand, Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri talked about Ronaldo on Monday and said, "Yesterday (Sunday), he trained with his teammates. It seems that his condition is improving but we still have to evaluate between today and tomorrow."

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Juventus possible starting line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, Bonucci, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Higuain, Ronaldo

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up vs Juventus: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Hermoso, Lodi; Koke, Saul, Thomas, Lemar; Correa, Morata

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on November 27. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 PM slot and six that will start at 1:30 AM on November 27.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Juventus vs Atletico Madrid will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Juventus vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
