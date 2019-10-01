UEFA Champions League, Juventus vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Juventus had squandered a 2-nil advantage in the opening Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid with just 20 minutes left on the clock and will look to get their campaign back on track.
Juventus take on Bayer Leverkusen in Champions League. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Juventus will host Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen in Turin on Tuesday in the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2019, with both sides looking for their first win of the campaign.
The Italian Champions had squandered a 2-nil advantage in the opener against Atletico Madrid with just 20 minutes left on the clock, and Maurizio Sarri will want more concentration from his side in what could prove to be a tricky encounter.
Bayer Leverkusen sits a point off the top spot in the Bundesliga and will fancy their chances of causing problems despite a shock home defeat to Lokomotiv Moscow last time out.
Juve have won all three of their matches since the draw against Atletico Madrid, including a 2-0 triumph over SPAL on Saturday. But they may have one eye on next weekend's top-of-the-table showdown with Inter Milan, who lead Serie A points table with six wins from six under Antonio Conte.
But the side remains plagued with injury concerns and will have a number of absentees in Tuesday’s encounter. Although Champions League top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit to play after returning from a minor thigh injury at the weekend, Sarri will be without long-term absentees Giorgio Chiellini and Mattia Perin. Mattia De Sciglio, Douglas Costa and Danilo are also unlikely to feature.
Leverkusen, on the other hand, will be without key forward Leon Bailey, who has not played since suffering a muscle injury during the matchday one defeat to Lokomotiv.
What time is kick-off?
The game will kick-off at 12:30am IST on October 2. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.30pm slot and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 2.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season.
Juventus vs Bayer Leverkusen will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.
How can I stream it?
The Champions League Juventus vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.
