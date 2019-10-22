UEFA Champions League, Juventus vs Lokomotiv Moscow LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will eye to extend their unbeaten streak in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 when they host Lokomotiv Moscow on October 23 in their third group stage match day. With goals coming from Higuain, Bernardeschi and Ronaldo, the Italian champions defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in their last champion league encounter. Meanwhile, the Russian side were handed a defeat by Atletico Madrid. Currently, after two games, Juventus are on top of group standings, whereas Lokomotiv are on third spot. The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Juventus vs Lokomotiv Moscow fixture will be played at the Juventus Stadium.

Expressing his joy over Juventus' improved attacking approach, Cristiano Ronaldo said, "I think the team is getting better. We are getting more and more confident. We are playing a different brand of football, more attacking."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also praised team manager Maurizio Sarri for giving more opportunities to the side. "I like the way he (Sarri) wants the team to play. We are creating more opportunities, we have more confidence in ourselves, I'm happy with these changes. Maybe we could score a little more but I'm proud of what we are doing," the Portuguese star said.

Juventus will step into the dugout without Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia Perin and Mattia De Sciglio. Joining the injury list are Douglas Costa, who suffered a thigh injury, and midfielder Aaron Ramsey (groin injury).

For Lokomotiv, Fedor Smolov is expected to make it to the playing XI.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Juventus possible line-up vs Lokomotiv Moscow: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Matuidi, Pjanic, Khedira; Ronaldo, Higuain, Bernardeschi

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Lokomotiv Moscow possible line-up vs Juventus: Guilherme; Ignatyev, Howedes, Corluka, Rybus; Mario, Krychowiak, Murilo, Barinov, Zhemaletdinov; Smolov

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30 am on October 23. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.25 pm slot and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 23.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Juventus vs Lokomotiv Moscow will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Juventus vs Lokomotiv Moscow live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

