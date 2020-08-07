UEFA Champions League, Juventus vs Lyon LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will step onto the turf against Lyon on Saturday, August 8 for the round of 16, leg 2 of 2 of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. The Champions League 2019-20 Juventus vs Lyon will be played at the Allianz Stadium and is scheduled to start at 12.30 am IST tonight.

This will be a must-win match for Juventus at their home ground as they eye to seal the UEFA Champions League quarter finals berth. Despite a commendable performance in Serie A, Juve need to show their game in tonight’s match. Meanwhile, Lyon won the first leg back in March.

UEFA Champions League, Juventus vs Lyon: Team News, Injury Update

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is expected to be back in the team for Saturday’s night match after shaking off a thigh complaint. Meanwhile Mattia De Sciglio and Douglas Costa will both be missed on the list of probable XI. Meanwhile, Lyon will play without Youssouf Kone who is still being injured. Doubtful players are Marcelo and Kenny Tete.

Juventus Possible Starting Line-up vs Lyon: Szczesny, Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro, Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot, Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo

Lyon Possible Starting Line-up vs Juventus: Lopes, Dubois, Denayer, Andersen, Marcal, Aouar, Mendes, Cornet, Reine-Adelaide, Depay, Dembele

What time is the UEFA Champions League Juventus vs Lyon kick-off?

The second leg of the Champions League round of 16 game between Juventus and Lyon will kick off at 12:30am IST on Saturday, August 8 at Juventus Stadium.

What TV channel will show UEFA Champions League Juventus vs Lyon?

Sony will broadcast every match from the UEFA Champions League LIVE in India this season. Second leg of Juventus vs Lyon will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Saturday.

How can I stream it UEFA Champions League Juventus vs Lyon?

UEFA Champions League Juventus vs Lyon match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.