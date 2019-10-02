UEFA Champions League, Lille vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will face French side Lille away on Wednesday in the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. The London club lost 1-0 at home to the Spaniards a fortnight ago and the Group H game in northern France has taken on extra importance for both sides with Lille on the rebound from a 3-0 defeat away to Ajax.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is confident his team can put their defeat against Valencia in their opening Champions League game behind them.

Chelsea are fresh from winning their last two matches, including a 2-0 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, which left a team sprinkled with youth in seventh in the Premier League.

Defender Fikayo Tomori and striker Tammy Abraham, both 21, will both hope to keep their places against Lille along with 20-year-old midfielder Mason Mount.

Meanwhile, Lampard is hopeful midfielder N'Golo Kante will be fit to return after missing the last two matches in what has so far been an injury-hit season for him. The France star trained on Tuesday morning and will be assessed on the morning of the game.

Barkley, who missed a penalty against Valencia, featured in several tabloid newspaper reports after apparently dropping takeaway food in the back of a taxi.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30am IST on October 3. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.25pm slot and six that will start at 12:30am on October 3.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Lille vs Chelsea will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Lille vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.