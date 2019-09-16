UEFA Champions League Lionel Messi Included in Barcelona Squad to Face Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona: Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will be part of the squad to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday as he prepares to make his comeback from injury.

The Argentina striker has not played since sustaining a calf injury in pre-season but Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde named him in the group which was on its way to Germany on Monday.

Messi trained on Monday, his second consecutive training session with the team, although he has yet to get the medical green light.

Although the soleus injury, a muscle in the back part of the lower leg, he sustained on August 5 seems a thing of the past, it is not clear whether he will be in the squad for Tuesday's game.

Brazilian goalkeeper Neto also took part in the training session, while Ousmane Dembele trained on the sideline as he recovers from an injury he suffered a month ago.

Barcelona-B players - goalkeeper Inaki Pena and forward Carles Perez, who became a regular starter from the beginning of the season - took part in the session, as did Ansu Fati, who started and scored in Barca's 5-2 win over Valencia.

Ansu Fati, 16, has also been included in the squad and may make his Champions League debut after two goals in three appearances.

The team will travel later to Germany and will not train at the Signal Iduna Park stadium.

