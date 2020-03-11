UEFA Champions League, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Current champions Liverpool will take on Atletico Madrid on Thursday, March 12 in the round of 16 knockout fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. The Champions League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will be played at Anfield. The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League fixture is scheduled for 1:30AM IST.

Atletico Madrid triumphed against Liverpool 1-0 at home in the first leg of the fixture but undeterred, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp had declared that the fixture was not over and that Anfield would be ready to welcome them. The champions will look to overturn the scoreline in their favour in front of their fans while Atletico will eye a major upset. Despite coronavirus fears all over the world and fixtures being played behind closed doors, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid is set to be played in front of a capacity crowd.

Liverpool are expected to welcome back captain Jordan Henderson after his injury troubles but they will miss their keeper Alisson Becker, Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne. Klopp would be hopeful of Robertson's return after he missed the weekend Premier League game with a slight injury.

As for Atletico Madrid, Kieran Trippier is a slight doubt while questions marks also hang on the fitness of Thomas Lemar and Alvaro Morata.

Liverpool Possible Starting Line-up: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Atletico Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi; Saul Niguez, Partey, Koke, Joao Felix; Correa, Morata

What time is kick-off?

The second leg of Champions League round 16 game between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will kick off at 1:30AM IST on Thursday, March 12 at Anfield.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will broadcast every match from the UEFA Champions League LIVE in India this season. The second leg of Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Wednesday.

How can I stream it?

UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.