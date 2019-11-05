UEFA Champions League, Liverpool vs Genk LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Reigning champions Liverpool will welcome Genk to the Anfield on Wednesday (November 6) for their Champions League 2019-20 clash. The Champions League 2019-20 fixture Liverpool vs Genk will be commencing at 1:30 am. With six points from three games, Liverpool are currently sitting in the second spot in Group E points table. Meanwhile, Genk are at the bottom with one point from three games.

For Liverpool, Joel Matip isn't expected to feature in the upcoming clash. He was ruled out due to knee injury. Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne are also sidelined.

Meanwhile, Genk will be without their star goalkeeper Danny Vukovic, who picked up an achilles tendon injury.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Genk:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Origi, Mane

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Genk possible starting lineup vs Liverpool:

Coucke; Maehle, Cuesta, Lucumi, Uronen; Ito, Heynen, Berge, Bongonda; Samatta; Onuachu

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 1:30 am IST on November 6. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 pm slot and six that will start at 1:30 am on November 6.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Liverpool vs Genk will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Liverpool vs Genk live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

