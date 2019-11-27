UEFA Champions League, Liverpool vs Napoli LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Liverpool will take on Napoli at the Anfield in the UEFA Champions League.
Liverpool and Napoli (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Liverpool will face Napoli in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 at Anfield. Liverpool are already enjoying the top spot in the group with 9 points, while Napoli, at the second position with 8 points. The Champions League 2019-20 fixture Liverpool vs Napoli is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM.
Talking about Napoli, team manager Gianfranco Zola said, "Losing Lorenzo Insigne is a real blow (Napoli's captain will miss the game with an elbow injury), but the Azzurri already proved they know how to beat Liverpool. It's true that the Reds have a very strong attack, but their defence is hardly a blockade. With the creativity of their players, Napoli can cause real problems."
For Liverpool, Matip and Shaqiri will not be available against Napoli with injuries. Napoli will miss Milik, Insigne and Malcuit on the field.
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Liverpool possible starting line-up vs Napoli: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Napoli possible starting line-up vs Liverpool: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Callejon, Allan, Elmas, Fabian Ruiz; Lozano, Mertens
What time is kick-off?
The game will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on November 28. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 PM slot and six that will start at 1:30 AM on November 28.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Liverpool vs Napoli will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.
How can I stream it?
The Champions League Liverpool vs Napoli match stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.
-
-
-
-
