UEFA Champions League, Liverpool vs Red Bull Salzburg LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool take on Red Bull Salzburg at Anfield and will be hoping to get their first win in the group.

News18 Sports

October 2, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
UEFA Champions League, Liverpool vs Red Bull Salzburg LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Virgil van Dijk with his Liverpool teammates (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Liverpool will face Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg at Anfield on Wednesday in the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. Salzburg are top of Group E after thrashing Genk 6-2 in their Champions League opener two weeks ago, while the Reds are under pressure to bounce back with a win after losing 2-0 at Napoli.

Jurgen Klopp said Tuesday that he is determined that unfancied Salzburg spring no surprises on Liverpool as the long-time admirer of them. Teenage sensation Erling Braut Haaland scored a sensational hat-trick in the Genk mauling, and Liverpool are well acquainted with Salzburg's development of young players, with the Reds duo Sadio Mane and Naby Keita both having had spells with Salzburg earlier in their careers.

Liverpool will again look to their home ground as a lift, with Klopp's men unbeaten at Anfield in the Premier League or Champions League since April 2017.

On the other hand, Salzburg's red-hot teenage striker Haaland will have the chance to measure himself against Liverpool's dazzling collection of attackers, if he is fit to play. The 19-year-old has been ill and may not feature against the European champions but there will be many beyond the confines of Merseyside who pray that he is wrong.

At 19 years and 58 days, Haaland became the third-youngest man to score a hat-trick in the Champions League since its revamp in 1992. Raul was just 18 years and 114 days when he did it in 1995 for Real Madrid against Ferencvaros while Wayne Rooney was 18 years and 340 days when he marked his debut in the competition with a treble for Manchester United against Fenerbahce in September 2004.

Imposing Haaland, who stands 1.94m tall, has been in scintillating form since moving from Molde to Salzburg in January, has scored 17 times in 10 appearances.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30am IST on October 3. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.25pm slot and six that will start at 12:30am on October 3.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Liverpool vs Red Bull Salzburg will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Liverpool vs Red Bull Salzburg live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

