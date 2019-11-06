UEFA Champions League, Lokomotiv Moscow vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The upcoming Champions League 2019-20 clash will see Juventus travelling to Russia to face Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday (November 6). The Champions League 2019-20 game Lokomotiv Moscow vs Juventus will be played at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Moscow. Juventus, who are leading Group D standing on a goal difference with Atletico Madrid, will eye to register successive wins against the Russian side. Meanwhile, Lokomotiv Moscow will have to beat the Italian champions in order to keep them alive in the competition. The Champions League 2019-20 game Lokomotiv Moscow vs Juventus is scheduled to start at 11:25 pm.

Lokomotiv Moscow manager Yuri Semin needs to overcome some injury hurdles ahead of the Wednesday night fixture. Jefferson Farfan and Boris Rotenberg are ruled out due to respective injuries. Joining them on the bench are Fedor Smolov, Luka Djordjevic and Anton Miranchuk.

Meanwhile, Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri will travel without Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can. Mattia De Sciglio and Gonzalo Higuain are expected to feature in starting XI.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Lokomotiv Moscow possible starting lineup vs Juventus: Guilherme; Idowu, Howedes, Corluka, Murilo, Ignatyev; Krychowiak, Barunov, Mario; Eder, Kolomeytsev

UEFA Champions League 2019-Juventus possible starting lineup vs Lokomotiv Moscow: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Ronaldo, Dybala

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 11:25 pm IST on November 7. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 pm slot and six that will start at 1:30 am on November 8.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Lokomotiv Moscow vs Juventus will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Lokomotiv Moscow vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

