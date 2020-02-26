UEFA Champions League, Lyon vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Lyon host Juventus in the first leg of their last 16 encounter.
Juventus (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Lyon will face Juventus on Thursday in the round of 16 knockout fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. The Champions League 2019-20 Lyon vs Juventus will be played at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.
The hosts are currently at number 7 at the Ligue 1 points table, while Juventus are leading the Serie A points table with the difference of one point with second-placed Lazio.
The Turin club have been showing an inconsistent run, suffering defeats following a great win. They will be going in for Thursday's match after facing two losses followed by two wins in all competitions.
The only thing consistent with Juventus is their star Cristiano Ronaldo's admirable form. In their last match against SPAL, Ronaldo found the back of the net, thereby matching Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella's record of scoring in 11 consecutive league matches in Serie A.
Lyon will have the home advantage for sure after wins wins in their last two Ligue 1 fixtures.
Lyon will have Kone, Solet Bomawoko, Reine-Adelaide, Rafael and Depay sidelined due to injuries. Juventus will see Pjanic, Higuain, Douglas Costa and Khedira out of Thursday's game.
Lyon Possible Starting Line-up: Anthony Lopes; Marcelo, Denayer, Fernando Marcal; Dubois, Tousart, Aouar, Cornet; Toko Ekambi, Dembele, Terrier
Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Matuidi, Bentancur, Ramsey; Cuadrado, Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo
What time is kick-off?
The first leg of Champions League round of 16 game between Lyon and Juventus will kick off at 1:30AM IST on Thursday at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony will broadcast every match from the UEFA Champions League LIVE in India this season. First leg of Lyon vs Juventus will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Thursday.
How can I stream it?
UEFA Champions League Lyon vs Juventus match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.
