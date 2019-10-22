Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Atalanta LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City take on Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League at the Etihad Stadium.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 22, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Atalanta LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester City will host Atalanta in their upcoming UEFA Champions League third matchday fixture on Wednesday (October 23). The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Atalanta BC fixture will be played at the Etihad Stadium. Both the sides will meet for the first time in a European competition. In the previous week, Man City defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 to stay on top of the Group C table, whereas the Italian side have both the matches played so far.

For City, the 29-year-old right back Kyle Walker, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi are expected to be a part of the City squad. Speaking on Walker's possibilty of playing in the upcoming fixture, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that the 29-year-old is getting better and has trained for the first time on Sunday.

On the other hand, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini is upset with Duvan Zapata's injury. The 28-year-old picked up an abductor strain during his international break. Expressing his anger, Gasperini told Corriere dello Sport, 'It is useless to go around the world and play friendlies with no meaning. The players are subjected to a whirlwind tour of 12 to 13 days where there is nothing at stake. And then we complain that the number of injuries increases.'

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Manchester City line-up vs Atalanta: Ederson; Cancelo, Otamendi, Stones, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Atalanta line-up vs Manchester City: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Masiello; Hateboer, Freuler, Pasalic, Gosens; Malinovskiy, Muriel, Gomez

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30 am on October 23. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.25 pm slot (October 22) and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 23.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Manchester City vs Atalanta will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Manchester City vs Atalanta live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram