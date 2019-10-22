UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Atalanta LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City will host Atalanta in their upcoming UEFA Champions League third matchday fixture on Wednesday (October 23). The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Atalanta BC fixture will be played at the Etihad Stadium. Both the sides will meet for the first time in a European competition. In the previous week, Man City defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 to stay on top of the Group C table, whereas the Italian side have both the matches played so far.

For City, the 29-year-old right back Kyle Walker, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi are expected to be a part of the City squad. Speaking on Walker's possibilty of playing in the upcoming fixture, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that the 29-year-old is getting better and has trained for the first time on Sunday.

On the other hand, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini is upset with Duvan Zapata's injury. The 28-year-old picked up an abductor strain during his international break. Expressing his anger, Gasperini told Corriere dello Sport, 'It is useless to go around the world and play friendlies with no meaning. The players are subjected to a whirlwind tour of 12 to 13 days where there is nothing at stake. And then we complain that the number of injuries increases.'

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Manchester City line-up vs Atalanta: Ederson; Cancelo, Otamendi, Stones, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Atalanta line-up vs Manchester City: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Masiello; Hateboer, Freuler, Pasalic, Gosens; Malinovskiy, Muriel, Gomez

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 12:30 am on October 23. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.25 pm slot (October 22) and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 23.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Manchester City vs Atalanta will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Manchester City vs Atalanta live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

