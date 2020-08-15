UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs Lyon Quarterfinals LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City will go head-to-head against club Lyon in the upcoming UEFA Champions League 2019-20 quarterfinals on Saturday night. The Champions League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Lyon quarterfinals fixture will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade and is scheduled to start at 12.30 am IST on August 16.

This will be the third UEFA Champions League fixture between Manchester City vs Lyon. Manchester City are reaching the quarterfinals for the fourth time in the last five years, while this will be Lyon’s first appearance in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals after 2009-10.

City will be playing on Sunday without Sergio Aguero. Meanwhile, Benjamin Mendy is back from suspension. For Lyon, Moussa Dembele will be back on the team for Sunday’s outing.

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Lyon possible starting line-up: Lopes, Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal, Dubois, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Aouar, Cornet, Dembele, Depay

What time is the UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs Lyon kick-off?

The Champions League quarterfinal game between Manchester City vs Lyon will kick off at 12:30am IST on Sunday, August 16 at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs Lyon match?

Sony will broadcast all UEFA Champions League matches LIVE in India this season. The quarter-finals of UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs Lyon will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Sunday.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs Lyon fixture?

UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs Lyon match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.