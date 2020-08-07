UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City will face Real Madrid on Saturday, August 8 in the round of 16, leg 2 of 2 of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. The Champions League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

The winners of tonight’s match will get a chance to play against either Lyon or Juventus in the quarter-finals, scheduled to be held in Portugal. While Manchester City have finished second in the Premier League, Spanish champions Real Madrid have turned out to be the most successful team in Champions League’s history.

The biggest surprise of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match tonight is the omission of Gareth Bale from Madrid’s squad. Other exclusions include James Rodriguez and COVID-19 positive striker Mariano Diaz. City will miss Sergio Aguero who still stays injured while Benjamin Mendy is currently suspended as he picked up a yellow card in the first leg.

Manchester City Possible Starting Line-up vs Real Madrid: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Mahrez

Real Madrid Possible Starting Line-up vs Manchester City: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Hazard, Benzema, Asensio

What time is the UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The second leg of the Champions League round of 16 game between Manchester City and Real Madrid will kick off at 12:30AM IST on Saturday, August 8 at City of Manchester Stadium.

What TV channel will show UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

Sony will broadcast every match from the UEFA Champions League LIVE in India this season. Second leg of Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Saturday.

How can I stream it UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs Real Madrid match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.